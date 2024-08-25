Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

