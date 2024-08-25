George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 325 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

SBAC stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

