Gerard J. Gorla Sells 500 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Spire

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.