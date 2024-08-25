GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.38

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.38 and last traded at C$58.29, with a volume of 42437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.42.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.0444033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

