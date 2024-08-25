GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 136,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,443,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

GCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. GigaCloud Technology's quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,117,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,069,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,117,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,964 shares of company stock worth $14,444,329. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

