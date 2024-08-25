Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.58

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 238616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.