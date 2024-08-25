Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Maxim Group lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.33%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

