Gleb Budman Sells 4,527 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CEO Gleb Budman sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,199.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,874,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,093,537.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gleb Budman sold 3,599 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $22,817.66.

Backblaze stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Backblaze by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 84.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

