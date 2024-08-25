Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Global-E Online by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global-E Online by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 739,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.91 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

