Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.35

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 51768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

