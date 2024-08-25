Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 141,942 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $18.14.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

