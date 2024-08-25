Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,821,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,017 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Gold Fields Stock Down 7.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

