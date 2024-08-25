Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.95. 291,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,834,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

