Golden Capital Consulting Sells 130,000 Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.
Excellon Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
TSE EXN opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
