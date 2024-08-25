GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 20%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,682,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,173,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

