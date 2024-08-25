Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $755.23

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $755.23, but opened at $787.50. Graham shares last traded at $787.82, with a volume of 2,142 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Graham alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,160,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graham by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.