Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.97

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 56270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

