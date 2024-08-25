GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $68.58

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.58, but opened at $70.38. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 2,834,729 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.