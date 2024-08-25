Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $72.92

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.92, but opened at $74.96. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 3,573 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

