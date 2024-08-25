Gregory J. Crawford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Gregory J. Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.