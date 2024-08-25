Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 303,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

