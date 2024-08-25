Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 110,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 266,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 191,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

