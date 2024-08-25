Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $688.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $658.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

