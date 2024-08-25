Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 102.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 228.0% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

