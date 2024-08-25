Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 1.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69. 75,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,213,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Grifols Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,924 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

