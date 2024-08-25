Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 1.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.69. 75,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,213,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
Grifols Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.