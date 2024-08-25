Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 16380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Specifically, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,096.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,762.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

