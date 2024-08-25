GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

