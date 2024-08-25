GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 101.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.