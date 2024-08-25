GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,753,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after acquiring an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $377.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

