GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

