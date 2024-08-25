GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $265.84 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

