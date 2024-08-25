GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

