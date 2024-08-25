GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 310 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

