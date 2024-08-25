Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $617,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

