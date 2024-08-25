Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 63,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.46 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

