Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 260,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

