Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several research firms recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
HRMY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
