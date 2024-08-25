Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.85. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 202,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

