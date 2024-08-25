Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 1.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.36. 479,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,967,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

