HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.90 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in HashiCorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

