Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the basic materials company's stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haynes International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

