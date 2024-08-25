Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
