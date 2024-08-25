Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

HAS stock opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.24) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.26. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

