HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

HCA stock opened at $388.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $388.82. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

