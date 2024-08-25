Head to Head Survey: Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) vs. Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) and Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Avacta Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$8.89 million ($0.72) -20.67 Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -2,311.75

Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenwich LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenwich LifeSciences and Avacta Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Avacta Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Avacta Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -117.99% -113.35% Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

