Head-To-Head Survey: Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -2.15% N/A -5.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 1.47 N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.28 billion 0.05 -$21.23 million ($1.76) -2.47

This table compares Super Hi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Super Hi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super Hi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 1 3 0 2.75

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 202.42%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Super Hi International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

