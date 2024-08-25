Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.04. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 482,487 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

