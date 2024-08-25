Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

