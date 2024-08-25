Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,023 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,808,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 320,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.