Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

