Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

