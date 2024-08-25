Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $738,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

